Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading Down 5.3%

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 112,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 244,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.10 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Sirios Resources Company Profile (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

