ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.640-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.44 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,821. ON24 has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $692.30 million and a PE ratio of -25.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,450.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

