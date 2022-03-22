Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $52,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after buying an additional 1,450,111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,704,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,083,000 after buying an additional 76,911 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,284,000 after buying an additional 81,067 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,865,000 after buying an additional 251,536 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $72.68. 375,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,375. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70.

