SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Allworth Financial LP’s 6th Largest Position

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,452,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,886 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $312,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,201. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

