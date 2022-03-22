Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.88 Million

Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) to post $135.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.76 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $554.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.10 million to $555.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $580.24 million, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $589.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE PDM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 737,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,310. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,690.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

