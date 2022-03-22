Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,739 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $31,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,201. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
