Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Raised to “Buy” at Johnson Rice

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.95% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ICD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 678,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,365. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 6.27.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 75.85%.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $893,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

