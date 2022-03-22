Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 576 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,087,000 after buying an additional 223,926 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 31,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

