Insider Buying: Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Purchases 185,000 Shares of Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) insider Robert Dunn purchased 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £48,100 ($63,322.80).

Robert Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Dunn purchased 53,500 shares of Rotala stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £13,910 ($18,312.27).

Rotala stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 27.10 ($0.36). 8,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,931. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.77. Rotala PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 36.98 ($0.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.57 million and a PE ratio of 254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Rotala

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

