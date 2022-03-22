Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.97 and a 200 day moving average of $220.05. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.