Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

