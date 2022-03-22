Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $47.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,540.21. The stock had a trading volume of 244,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,848. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,482.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,672.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

