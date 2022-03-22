Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 179,361 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.