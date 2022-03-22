Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,993 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Enel Américas by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 31.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 233,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,615. Enel Américas S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

