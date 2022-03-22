Truist Financial Upgrades Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to Buy

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of PG opened at $150.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average of $151.28. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $364.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

