S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $404.76 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.60 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.38 and its 200 day moving average is $435.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

