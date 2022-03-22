Piershale Financial Group Inc. Has $388,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.34 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $668.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.89 and a 200-day moving average of $257.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

