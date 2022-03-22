Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $329.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.20 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

