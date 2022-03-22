The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Global Retirement Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 5.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

