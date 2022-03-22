NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Price Target Raised to C$1.40

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NBGet Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to C$1.40 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

TSE NB traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.17. 6,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$309.94 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.16.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NioCorp Developments will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About NioCorp Developments (Get Rating)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

