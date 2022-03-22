Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of WMB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,509,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

