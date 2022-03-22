Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,471. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

