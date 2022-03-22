$1.74 EPS Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.73. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $125.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,006. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $100.53 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.66%.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

