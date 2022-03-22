Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.62, but opened at $36.85. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lyft shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,640 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,265 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. Lyft’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

