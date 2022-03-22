Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.43.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of Progyny stock remained flat at $$48.90 during trading on Tuesday. 528,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $374,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progyny by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Progyny by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Progyny by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Progyny by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Progyny by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.