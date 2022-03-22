Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Lowered by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MMC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,636. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.48 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average of $161.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.
In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
