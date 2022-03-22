Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 480,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 13.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef (Get Rating)

