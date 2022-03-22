PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $31.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 57,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPL by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after buying an additional 799,735 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PPL by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in PPL by 1.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

