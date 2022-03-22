JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $18.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. 901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,486. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,978,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,918 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 442,571 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after buying an additional 374,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after buying an additional 189,311 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $13,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

