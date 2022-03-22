Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

DFUS opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.