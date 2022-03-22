Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 93.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 232,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International stock opened at $193.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

