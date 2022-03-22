goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Increases Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Shares of GSY opened at C$138.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$116.07 and a 12 month high of C$218.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$174.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSY shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$213.25.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

