ARC Resources (ARX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ARC Resources (TSE: ARX):
- 3/21/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.
- 3/8/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$26.00.
- 3/3/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00.
- 2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its “outperfrom” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$17.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00.
Shares of ARX stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 134,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,655. The firm has a market cap of C$11.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.16 and a 1-year high of C$16.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.
