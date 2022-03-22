ARC Resources (ARX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ARC Resources (TSE: ARX):

3/21/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

3/8/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$26.00.

3/3/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its “outperfrom” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Shares of ARX stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 134,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,655. The firm has a market cap of C$11.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.16 and a 1-year high of C$16.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

