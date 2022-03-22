Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 5,128 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE KMF traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 113,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,821. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.