Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after buying an additional 224,292 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.27. 1,265,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,599. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.65.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

