Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 783 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,976,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $318.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.27. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

