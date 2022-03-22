Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

NYSE MO opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

