HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.86.

HPQ traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,757,486. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

