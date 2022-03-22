The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 132,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,446,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $196.33. The stock has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.