Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 6,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 279,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

