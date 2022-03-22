Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,378 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

