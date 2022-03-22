U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,460 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,710 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in General Motors by 1,193.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 33.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $87,946,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.05.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

