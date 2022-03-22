Signify Wealth Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signify Wealth raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $921.16 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $894.25 and its 200 day moving average is $938.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $925.09 billion, a PE ratio of 187.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

