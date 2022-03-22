GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) to post $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.86. GMS posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in GMS by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GMS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GMS by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in GMS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GMS has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.00.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

