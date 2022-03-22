-$0.39 EPS Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.27). Oak Street Health reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSH. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,595 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

OSH opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.84. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.