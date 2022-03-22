SHIELD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. SHIELD has a market cap of $109,852.06 and $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,769.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.95 or 0.07009495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.57 or 0.00284250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.99 or 0.00869745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00099859 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.50 or 0.00459443 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00415408 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

