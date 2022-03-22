Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Linker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 209,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $324.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $262.35 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

