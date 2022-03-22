GoNetwork Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $106,997.32 and $41,342.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,737.57 or 0.99924559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00066469 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002009 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00017015 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

