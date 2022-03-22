Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

