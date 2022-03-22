Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.22 Million

Brokerages predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $98.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the highest is $99.10 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $96.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $386.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $388.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $413.33 million, with estimates ranging from $409.99 million to $417.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Carriage Services by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.25. 95,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $846.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

